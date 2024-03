BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Preliminary results for some polling stations were announced today as part of the municipal elections in Türkiye, Trend reports.

9.96 percent of ballot boxes are open.

According to the results, the ruling Justice and Development Party of the country (AK Parti) is in the lead with 39.17%.

The Republican People's Party (RP) is in 2nd place with 32.48%, and the DEM party is in 3rd place with 6.74%.

Voter turnout during the voting process was 74.88%.