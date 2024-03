BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, recent events in the region, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the humanitarian situation in the region were discussed during the conversation.

Erdogan stressed the importance of revitalizing the UN Security Council to ensure an early ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.