US to leave Syrian battlefield ‘very soon,’ Trump declares

30 March 2018 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that US forces would pull out of Syria “very soon” and lamented what he said was Washington’s waste of $7 trillion in Middle East wars, The Times of Israel reported.

In a populist address to industrial workers in Ohio, Trump said US forces were close to securing all of the territory that the Islamic State jihadist group once claimed.

“We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now,” he promised, to applause.

Trump did not say who the others were who might take care of Syria, but Russia and Iran have sizable forces in the country to support Bashar Assad’s regime.

“Very soon — very soon we’re coming out. We’re going to have 100 percent of the caliphate, as they call it — sometimes referred to as ‘land’ — taking it all back quickly, quickly,” he said.

“But we’re going to be coming out of there real soon. Going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be.”

The United States has more than 2,000 military personnel in eastern Syria, working with local militia groups to defeat the extremist Islamic State group while trying to keep out of Syria’s broader civil war.

“We spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. And you know what we have for it? Nothing,” Trump declared, promising to focus future US spending on building jobs and infrastructure at home.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
One dead, three injured in shooting at Texas apartment complex - reports
US 29 March 21:57
Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping
US 29 March 17:25
China, US have no other choice than to reach agreement about trade issues - Saxo Bank
Economy news 29 March 17:22
China says it is 'coordinating' with U.S. over possible Mattis visit
China 29 March 15:04
U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta meets AmCham members (PHOTO)
Economy news 29 March 12:26
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 29 March 10:20
Turkey providing humanitarian aid to population in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 29 March 09:40
Syrian army prepares to launch 'huge' operation in Eastern Ghouta
Arab World 28 March 21:33
Kazakh delegation takes part in UNSC meeting on situation in Syria
Kazakhstan 28 March 21:16
US Air Force left air base in Turkey before Operation Olive branch - media
Turkey 28 March 16:40
Turkey to open new checkpoint on border with Syria
Turkey 28 March 15:31
Foreign ministry: Turkey, US to mull issue of Syria’s Manbij liberation
Turkey 28 March 15:28
Saudi Crown Prince meets with UN Secretary General
Arab World 28 March 15:23
Trump says Xi told him meeting with North Korea's Kim went well
US 28 March 15:15
Expelling diplomats: Russia can respond tougher than expected
Commentary 28 March 14:08
Talks between Lavrov, UN envoy for Syria to be held in Moscow on March 29
Russia 28 March 12:23
US reveals volume of petroleum import from OPEC
Oil&Gas 28 March 12:01
US State Dept talks on Sahakyan’s recent visit (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 March 10:46