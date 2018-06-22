Michael Jackson’s father Joe Jackson ‘hospitalised with terminal cancer’

Joe Jackson, the father of the late Michael Jackson, has been hospitalised with terminal cancer, say reports, according to Metro.co.uk.

Jackson’s family have been rushing to his bedside, say TMZ, with his wife Katherine and some of his children and grandchildren going to the hospital.

Doctors have apparently spoken to the family.

It comes after his son Jermaine told Dailymail.com that the people around the father-of-eleven have prevented the family, including his wife Katherine, from seeing him.

He said: ‘No one knew what was going on – we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this. We have been hurting.

‘We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.

‘He’s very, very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days.

