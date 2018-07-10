Trump departs for Europe for meetings with foreign leaders

10 July 2018 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Presidents of the United States Donald Trump, is leaving on Tuesday for a long European tour, during which he will visit Belgium, the United Kingdom and Finland. The key event of this almost weekly trip of the 45th US President will be the first full-fledged Russian-American summit meeting during his tenure in office. It will be held on July 16 in a neutral territory - in Helsinki, TASS reports.

Before meeting with Putin, Trump plans to participate in the NATO summit in Brussels, stay with the first official visit in London and visit Scotland.

Trump will arrive in Brussels on Tuesday evening. First, he will have a separate meeting with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg. Then Trump will participate in events with all other heads of state and government of NATO member countries.

From Brussels, Trump will fly to London, where he plans to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May, but also with Queen Elizabeth II. Among other things, Trump plans to discuss the possibility of concluding a "bilateral trade deal" with May.

Trump will arrive in Helsinki on July 15. According to the US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, holding a full-fledged Russian-American summit in Helsinki meets the interests of Washington. Putin and Trump will first hold a one-on-one bilateral meeting, then negotiations in an expanded format, followed by a working lunch.

