Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system

4 April 2019 00:29 (UTC+04:00)

Vice President Mike Pence is warning that Turkey could risk its membership in NATO if it goes ahead with plans to buy a Russian air defense system despite widespread U.S. and international opposition, Trend reported citing AP.

Pence's escalating rhetoric came after Turkey insisted Wednesday that the Russian deal was done, signaling an apparent impasse between the two NATO allies.

Pence says Turkey risks expulsion from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, which could cripple Turkish manufacturers who are making parts for the aircraft.

He says Turkey must decide if it wants to remain a critical partner in NATO or instead risk the security of that partnership by making reckless decisions that undermine the alliance.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the Russian S-400 system won't be a threat to NATO.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US must choose between Turkey and terrorists, Vice President Oktay says
Turkey 01:01
Iran president says U.S. blocks int'l aid for flood victims
Politics 3 April 23:28
Turkey set to develop ties with both Russia and West, says foreign minister
Turkey 3 April 22:58
Turkish MFA: S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems pose no threat to NATO
Turkey 3 April 20:02
Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict - threat to region
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 April 18:22
Number of Central Asian companies registered in Turkey increases
Economy 3 April 16:00
Latest
China’s second S-400 system will be delivered by Moscow in July
Russia 02:27
Saudi Arabia gives Iraq $1 billion grant
Arab World 01:39
US must choose between Turkey and terrorists, Vice President Oktay says
Turkey 01:01
NATO chief warns of Russia threat, urges unity in U.S. address
Other News 00:03
Iran president says U.S. blocks int'l aid for flood victims
Politics 3 April 23:28
Turkey set to develop ties with both Russia and West, says foreign minister
Turkey 3 April 22:58
Paris to fine people riding electric scooters on sidewalks
Europe 3 April 22:19
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Slovakia
Politics 3 April 21:47
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with servicemen supplied with high-tech prostheses (PHOTO)
Politics 3 April 21:46