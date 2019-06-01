Twilight’s Robert Pattinson is reportedly the new Batman

1 June 2019 05:57 (UTC+04:00)

Twilight heartthrob-turned-arthouse darling Robert Pattinson is Warner Bros.’ next Batman, Trend reports citing The Verge.

Variety reported on Friday that Pattinson would play the vigilante in a planned standalone movie called The Batman, helmed by War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield director Matt Reeves. An additional report from Deadline suggested that Pattinson was Reeves’ preferred choice, but Warner Bros. executives weren’t entirely sold. The “studio was torn between him and Nicholas Hoult,” according to Deadline. Batman is a crucial franchise for Warner Bros., and the studio didn’t want to jeopardize it. There is a chance that The Batman could turn into a mini-franchise of its own, according to Deadline, with the supposed contract set to “include options on at least two more films.”

Pattinson is best known for his work as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, but he’s since established himself as an indie darling. He’s received critical acclaim for his work in movies like David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis, Claire Denis’ High Life, and the Safdie brothers’ 2017 film Good Time. Pattinson’s decision to join The Batman is surprising since the actor has previously said he’s “cautious” about entering more franchises after working on Twilight. But The Batman may be the perfect answer.

“The only reason why I’m cautious about big franchise things is you can’t make them ‘R rated,’” Pattinson said at the Berlin Film Festival in 2018.

Reeves described the film as a return to what Christopher Nolan did with his Dark Knight trilogy. It’s a different version than Ben Affleck’s take on the character from Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the interpretation of director Zack Snyder, who remains convinced that Batman is an unrepentant murderer.

The Batman is currently scheduled for theatrical release in 2021.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
At least 12 dead after disgruntled employee opens fire at Virginia Beach municipal center
US 07:19
Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
US 04:41
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs discuss sanctions on N. Korea
US 03:09
Trump says will announce second term presidential run on June 18 in Florida
US 02:39
Shooter in Virginia Beach injures several, taken into custody - police
US 01:43
Pompeo tells Germany: Use Huawei and lose access to our data
US 31 May 22:34
Latest
At least 12 dead after disgruntled employee opens fire at Virginia Beach municipal center
US 07:19
Trend News Agency, Azernews at 71st World News Media Congress in Scotland
Society 07:00
Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
US 04:41
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs discuss sanctions on N. Korea
US 03:09
Trump says will announce second term presidential run on June 18 in Florida
US 02:39
Shooter in Virginia Beach injures several, taken into custody - police
US 01:43
Oil falls over 3% on fresh trade worries, posts biggest monthly drop in six months
Oil&Gas 00:33
Iran complying with nuclear deal's key limits: UN nuclear agency
Nuclear Program 31 May 23:19
Pompeo tells Germany: Use Huawei and lose access to our data
US 31 May 22:34