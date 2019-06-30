Trump says he and North Korea's Kim had 'good relationship'

30 June 2019 06:25 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had “a good feeling” and “a good relationship” and he hoped to meet him at the Demilitarized Zone border dividing the two Koreas later on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“I’m going to the DMZ and I understand that they want to meet and I’d love to say hello,” Trump told a group of South Korean business leaders including the heads of Samsung, Hyundai and SK Groups, on Sunday. “It’s going to be very short.”

