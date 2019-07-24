U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in June: ELFA

U.S. companies’ borrowing to spend on capital investments rose 9% in June from a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Companies signed up for $9.9 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $9.1 billion a year earlier. Borrowings rose 9% from the previous month.

ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said after a sluggish beginning to the year, second-quarter new business volume in the equipment finance sector shows a healthy gain.

“As we head into the summer months, the economy and credit markets continue to perform well,” Petta said, adding that demand for financed equipment was strong.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news