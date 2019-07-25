U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs

25 July 2019 23:42 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to confirm four-star Army General Mark Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, President Donald Trump’s most senior uniformed military adviser, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The vote was 89-1 for Milley, now the Army Chief of Staff, to replace Marine General Joseph Dunford.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley was the only dissenting vote.

Milley, 61, served in Iraq, Afghanistan and in other countries before becoming the Army’s top officer in August 2015.

His appointment follows several other Pentagon leadership changes during Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

Earlier this week, the Senate confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper, a military veteran and former defense industry lobbyist, as Trump’s second secretary of defense, ending seven months - the longest period ever - that the Pentagon had been without a permanent top official.

There were three acting secretaries of defense in the interim, including Esper and Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing Co executive who withdrew from consideration as defense secretary last month after reports emerged of domestic violence in his family.

Also this week, Trump’s nominee to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Air Force General John Hyten, has been facing questions about whether he would be confirmed because he is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

At his confirmation hearing this month, Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee he would not be “intimidated into making stupid decisions” and would give his best advice to Trump regardless of pressure.

U.S. officials have said Milley has a good rapport with Trump, who announced his plan to nominate Milley last year, months sooner than expected.

Milley is due to assume his new post on Oct. 1, the end of Dunford’s term.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
Oil rises on U.S. inventory decline but slowing economy caps gains
Other News 25 July 14:53
Three bombs kill 15 in Afghan capital as U.S. general visits
Other News 25 July 14:15
Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
Other News 25 July 12:59
China and U.S. trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai July 30-31
Other News 25 July 12:23
Facebook to pay record $5 billion U.S. fine over privacy violations
Other News 24 July 17:48
Latest
Palestinian authority decides to suspend all agreements signed with Israel
Other News 00:59
Yemeni Houthis carry out drone attacks on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 25 July 23:00
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
Fire erupts at training ground storing ammunition in north-eastern Germany
Europe 25 July 21:35
Russian gymnast hopes to participate in more competitions in Baku
Society 25 July 20:52
Second day of EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions wraps up
Society 25 July 20:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives
Politics 25 July 20:31
Azerbaijani state oil company puts out tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 25 July 20:16
Turkish female judoka grabs gold during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 25 July 20:05