Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was hopeful denuclearization talks would resume between North Korea and the United States soon, in spite of repeated North Korean missile tests and the lengthening delay in restarting the talks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We are hopeful that in the coming weeks we will get back to the negotiating table,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “We are planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks and we anticipate the two teams getting back together.”

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed at a June 30 meeting to resume talks between working-level officials stalled since a failed summit in Hanoi in February. Since then, North Korea has conducted a series of short-range missiles tests.

Pompeo has suggested several times since the Trump-Kim meeting that talks were imminent, first saying on June 30 they would probably take place in two or three weeks.

