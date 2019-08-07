Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks

7 August 2019 23:03 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was hopeful denuclearization talks would resume between North Korea and the United States soon, in spite of repeated North Korean missile tests and the lengthening delay in restarting the talks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We are hopeful that in the coming weeks we will get back to the negotiating table,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “We are planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks and we anticipate the two teams getting back together.”

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed at a June 30 meeting to resume talks between working-level officials stalled since a failed summit in Hanoi in February. Since then, North Korea has conducted a series of short-range missiles tests.

Pompeo has suggested several times since the Trump-Kim meeting that talks were imminent, first saying on June 30 they would probably take place in two or three weeks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building
US 22:42
Turkey, US agree to create security zone in northern Syria
Turkey 18:26
Trump says he wants to strengthen gun background checks
US 17:55
Trump says Federal Reserve 'too proud to admit mistakes'
Other News 17:45
Former bank manager of Armenian origin admits to aiding money laundering scam in US
Armenia 17:13
North Korea says latest missile test is 'warning' over US-South Korea drills
Other News 03:30
Latest
USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building
US 22:42
Clashes erupt in Yemen's Aden, one dead
Arab World 22:01
Eighteen migrants hurt trying to cross Bosnia-Croatia border: officials
World 21:20
Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency supports entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping (PHOTO)
Business 20:13
Journalists to be provided with free internet in Iran
ICT 19:48
Georgia to build plant for production of aluminum corks
Economy 19:39
Georgia signs Singapore Mediation Convention to settle trade disputes
Economy 19:33
Iran seeks tax payers attention
Economy 19:25
Georgian government sells Marine Tech service
Finance 18:46