Oil steadies on U.S.-China trade talks optimism

26 November 2019 03:59 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices were little changed on Monday as positive comments from the United States and China rekindled hopes in global markets that the world’s two largest economies could soon sign an interim deal to end their trade war, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 6 cents at $63.33 a barrel by 12:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up 1 cent at $57.78.

“Oil prices are surprisingly steady on Monday, despite the normal sensitivity to trade headlines,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA said.

“Momentum is clearly lacking in the more recent rallies in crude, although the strong bounce late last week may give bulls some cause for optimism.”

A move by China to protect intellectual property was also providing a supportive atmosphere for the trade talks, McCarthy added.

Analysts at Barclays said they expect Brent to oscillate around $60 a barrel for the next two years.

U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Saturday said that an initial trade agreement with China was still possible by the end of the year.

Chinese daily Global Times on Monday cited experts close to the Chinese government as saying that China and the United States have reached a broad consensus on the first phase of the trade deal, though some differences remain over the removal of tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday expressed a desire to sign an initial trade deal and defuse a 16-month tariff war that has lowered global growth.

However, concern remains that events in Hong Kong, riven by months of anti-government unrest, could undermine progress in trade talk.

O’Brien warned on Saturday that Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong, where demonstrators were angry at what they see as an erosion of freedoms.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on Dec. 5 at its headquarters in Vienna, followed by talks with other oil producers in the OPEC+ group, led by Russia.

The group is widely expected to extend its supply cut to mid-2020.

A group of officials called the Joint Technical Committee will meet on Dec. 4, a day later than first scheduled, an OPEC source said on Monday.

Unrest in Iran and Iraq have also supported oil prices, dealers said. Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens of others.

Thousands of supporters of Iran’s clerical establishment rallied in Tehran on Monday, accusing the United States and Israel of instigating the most violent anti-government protests for a over a decade in the Islamic Republic.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey-China trade turnover increased in September 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 25 November 21:20
U.S. Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump
US 25 November 21:08
Uzbekistan’s cities become members of International network of silk producing cities
Business 25 November 18:11
Kyrgyz President: Russia invests in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Business 25 November 15:19
China central bank says downward pressure on economy is increasing
China 25 November 15:19
Oil gains on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
Oil&Gas 25 November 11:49
Latest
'Resilient' Germany heading for fourth quarter growth as business morale rises
Europe 03:16
Tesla shares rise as Musk says Cybertruck orders hit 200,000
US 02:36
Bolivia edges toward peace as torn country mourns its dead
Other News 01:49
Iran stages pro-government rallies after days of violent unrest
Politics 00:45
ECB has made government borrowing 1 percentage point cheaper
Europe 00:08
Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis
Arab World 25 November 23:12
French PM pledges 360 mln euros to fight domestic violence
Europe 25 November 22:33
Iran allocates over $33M for rehabilitation of aqueducts
Business 25 November 21:25
Turkey-China trade turnover increased in September 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 25 November 21:20