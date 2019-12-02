White House stays mum about hearing participation as deadline passes

2 December 2019 06:20 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House made no public statement as of a 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) deadline on Sunday to say whether he would send legal counsel to participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Although the deadline passed, it was not immediately known if the White House had been in contact with the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee about whether Trump would participate in the hearing on Wednesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US-China trade talks stalled due to Hong Kong legislation
China 07:11
China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal
China 1 December 19:52
Maduro says US, Colombia prepare provocation, mobilises Venezuelan army
Other News 30 November 08:16
U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings
US 30 November 03:48
China’s Huawei prepares lawsuit against US ban on subsidised rural use
China 29 November 22:25
Trump says U.S.-Taliban talks resumed amid Afghanistan visit
US 29 November 21:56
Latest
US-China trade talks stalled due to Hong Kong legislation
China 07:11
Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo
World 05:51
At least 14 killed in attack on Burkina Faso church
Other News 05:05
Shootouts in northern Mexico kill 21, pile pressure on president
World 04:05
Putin, Xi Jinping to launch Power of Siberia pipeline
Russia 02:38
At least 24 people killed in bus crash in Tunisia
Other News 01:41
No indications for terrorist motive in the Hague stabbing: police
Europe 00:47
Syrian Air Defence repel drone attack on airport near city of Hama
Arab World 1 December 23:55
Israeli Defence Minister approves new Jewish neighbourhood in Hebron
Israel 1 December 22:39