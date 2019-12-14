US and Paraguay to hold joint military drills in 2020-2021

The United States will hold multiple joint military drills in Paraguay over the next two years including a regional crisis response exercise, US President Donald Trump and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez said in a joint statement after their meeting at the White House, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"President Trump announced the United Sates will offer two Special Forces Joint Combined Exchange Training events in Paraguay in 2020 and 2021, and the United States Southern Command will execute a regional crisis exercise, Fused Response, in Paraguay, in 2021", the statement said on Friday.

Washington and Asuncion will work through the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to boost bilateral trade and investment in Paraguay, the statement said.

The US Department of Agriculture's regulatory authorities are working with Paraguayan counterparts in a bid to open market access for beef and beef products once food safety can be fully assured, it added.

The two leaders discussed regional security matters and reiterated their support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez.

