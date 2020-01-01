Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq

1 January 2020 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine so he could focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests. They withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

Pompeo postponed his trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus “due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

On Tuesday evening Pompeo had told Fox News the Ukraine trip was still on.

Pompeo was set to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trump’s impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. embassy in Baghdad suspends consular operations: statement
Arab World 1 January 20:46
Over 200 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kazakh trucks in Turkey
Turkey 1 January 11:40
Food-processing ventures to open in Kazakhstan's Shymkent
Business 1 January 10:42
Pompeo hopes North Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'
US 1 January 07:25
Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief
US 31 December 2019 21:01
Trump blames Iran for demonstrators storming U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
US 31 December 2019 20:26
Latest
About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Protest
China 1 January 23:59
Tunisia's designated PM says he has formed a government
Arab World 1 January 22:16
More than 20 dead, many displaced after violence in Sudan's West Darfur
World 1 January 21:39
U.S. embassy in Baghdad suspends consular operations: statement
Arab World 1 January 20:46
Indonesia rejects China's claims over South China Sea
Other News 1 January 20:03
President: The Azerbaijani government is always with citizens
Politics 1 January 19:15
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group suffers hours-long online outage
Europe 1 January 18:17
Mongolia to write off loans of all pensioners
Other News 1 January 17:15
Fighting kills 12 security personnel in northern Afghanistan
Other News 1 January 16:10