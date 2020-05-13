Amazon plans to extend France warehouse closures to May 18

Amazon plans to extend the closure of its French warehouses until May 18, the U.S. e-commerce giant said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Its six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 following court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

Amazon said it was continuing to consult with staff representatives and was also reviewing a request for an additional independent expert report.