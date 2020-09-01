GM, Ventec Life Systems deliver 30,000 ventilators to U.S. government
General Motors Co and medical equipment maker Ventec Life Systems have delivered 30,000 ventilators to the U.S. government during the COVID-19 pandemic, the automaker said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The deliveries were under a $489 million contract from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
GM said it has handed over operational control of its Kokomo, Indiana facility to Ventec to make ventilators.
