White House condemns storming US Congress, denounces rioters

The White House strongly condemns the protests and the attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday, urges to prosecute the perpetrators, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told journalists on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House," she said. "Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way," the spokeswoman continued. "We condemn it — the president and this administration — in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable, and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she added.

The White House is working on ensuring a peaceful power transfer to Democrat Joe Biden, McEnany told.

"The core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety, peace, and freedom. Those working in this building (the White House - TASS) are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite, come together, reject the violence we have seen. We are one American people under God," she said.

The spokeswoman did not answer any additional questions.