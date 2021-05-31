Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Alaska in the United States, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said the trembler struck 169 kilometers north of Anchorage.
