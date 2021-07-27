Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025

US 27 July 2021 12:33 (UTC+04:00)
Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025

Intel Corp said on Monday its factories will start building Qualcomm Inc chips and laid out a roadmap to expand its new foundry business to catch rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 2025, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Amazon.com Inc will be another new customer for the foundry chip business, said Intel, which for decades held the lead in technology for manufacturing the smallest, fastest computing chips.

But Intel has lost that lead to TSMC and Samsung, whose manufacturing services have helped Intel's rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp produce chips that outperform Intel's. AMD and Nvidia design chips which then are made by the rival chip manufacturers, called foundries.

Intel said on Monday it expects to regain its lead by 2025 and described five sets of chipmaking technologies it will roll out over the next four years.

The most advanced use Intel's first new design in a decade for transistors, the tiny switches that translate to digital ones and zeros. Starting as early as 2025, it will also tap a new generation of machines from the Netherlands' ASML that use what is called extreme ultraviolet lithography, which projects chip designs onto silicon somewhat like printing an old-fashioned photograph.

"We're laying out a whole lot of details to The Street to hold us accountable," Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told Reuters in an interview, referring to investors.

Intel also said it will change its naming scheme for chipmaking technology, using names like "Intel 7" that align with how TSMC and Samsung market competing technologies.

In the chip world where smaller is better, Intel previously used names that alluded to the size of features in "nanometers". But over time the names used by chipmakers became arbitrary marking terms, said Dan Hutcheson, chief executive of VLSIresearch, an independent semiconductor forecasting firm. This, he said, gave the mistaken impression that Intel was less competitive.

Intel's first major customers will be Qualcomm and Amazon. Qualcomm, which dominates chips for mobile phones, will use what Intel is calling its 20A chipmaking process, which will use new transistor technology to help reduce how much power the chip consumes.

Amazon, which is increasingly making its own data center chips for its Amazon Web Services, is not yet using Intel's chipmaking technology but will use Intel's packaging technology, the process of assembling chips and "chiplets" or "tiles", often stacking them up in so-called 3D formation. Intel excels in this packaging technology, analysts say.

"There have been many, many hours of deep and technical engagement with these first two customers, and many others," Gelsinger said.

Intel did not give details how much revenue or manufacturing volume the customer wins would bring, though Gelsinger said during an event announcing the news that the Qualcomm deal involved a "major mobile platform" and engaging in a "deep a strategic manner." Qualcomm has a long track record of using multiple foundry partners, sometimes even for the same chip.

The biggest question facing Intel is whether it can make good on its technology promises after years of delays under previous Chief Executive Brian Krzanich. In recent weeks, Intel announced the delay of a new data center chip called Sapphire Rapids.

But David Kanter, an analyst with Real World Technologies, said Intel is being more cautious than in the past. The years of delays resulted in part from the "hubris" of tackling multiple technical problems in a single generation of technology.

This time, Intel is laying out five generations of technology in four years, tackling smaller sets of problems, and also saying that it might not introduce the new EUV technology with its forthcoming "Intel 18A" process if it is not ready.

"Intel is absolutely going to catch up, and be ahead in some dimensions, with TSMC over the next few years," Kanter, the analyst, said. "Intel really does have people who spend all their time looking at how to deploy new materials and technology to juice their performance."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan for purchase of paraffin inhibitors
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan for purchase of paraffin inhibitors
PETRONAS Carigali in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance services
PETRONAS Carigali in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance services
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey's export of chemicals to Kazakhstan up Kazakhstan 13:00
Serbia building interconnector to join Southern Gas Corridor – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:59
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance on its liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 12:52
Austria increases import of Turkish cars Business 12:48
Another meeting held in Baku between ruling parties of Turkey and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:41
USAID to launch program for securing Georgia’s energy future Georgia 12:39
Treasury raises income supplement for elderly Israel 12:37
Gulf rebound set as Saudi Arabia, UAE seen topping 4% growth in 2022 Arab World 12:36
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in trade turnover with EAEU Uzbekistan 12:36
Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025 US 12:33
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish Grand National Assembly chairman (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Russian 'Security Code' company eyes to establish JV in Azerbaijan ICT 12:27
969 new COVID-19 cases identified in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 12:24
More than 219,000 foreign citizens visited Tajikistan in H1 2021 Tajikistan 12:22
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover Business 12:17
Serbia showing interest in Southern Gas Corridor to diversify supply sources - minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 12:13
French MPs outraged by consequences of Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:09
ROSEKSIMBANK notes importance of dev't of Azerbaijani-Russian relations Finance 12:01
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan for purchase of paraffin inhibitors Tourism 11:48
China increases exports to Kazakhstan despite global pandemic Business 11:47
Uzbekistan to receive Moderna vaccine from US Uzbekistan 11:43
PETRONAS Carigali in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 11:41
Unemployment Rate Inches Down Thanks To Rural India: Think Tank Other News 11:36
India Appreciates UN Security Council's Role In Countering Terrorism Other News 11:36
Indian GDP growth expected to be 8.8-9% in FY22: Care Ratings Other News 11:35
Indian Govt prepares portal to speed up Rs 2.5 trn-plus asset monetisation drive Other News 11:34
Big part of Rs 3.4 lakh crore petroleum cess used for free vaccine, poor: Hardeep Puri Other News 11:34
Polymetal decreases gold equivalent production due to planned declines in Kazakhstan, Russia Business 11:27
Azerbaijan organizes trip to Shusha for compatriots living abroad Politics 11:13
Turkmenistan increases manufacturing of food products Business 11:11
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:06
USAID aims to assist Uzbekistan to meet its national energy priorities (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy boiler, pumps Tenders 11:01
Azerbaijan ready to provide entrepreneurs with platform based on cluster development Business 11:00
Georgia sees decrease in Construction Cost Index Construction 10:55
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 10:53
Too early to talk about opening ROSEKSIMBANK's office in Azerbaijan - chairman Finance 10:40
Precious metals manufacturing up in Kazakhstan Business 10:38
Tajikistan increases water inflow to interstate canal with Kazakhstan Business 10:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 27 Finance 10:24
ROSEKSIMBANK to present competitive, profitable offers of Russian companies in Azerbaijan Economy 10:23
Turkmenistan increases tomato export Business 10:20
Kazakhstan reports twofold decrease in trade with India Business 10:11
Baku hosts meeting of heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish ruling parties' youth organizations Politics 10:10
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for electrical materials Tenders 10:09
Italian Eni to consider new subsoil use projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:59
Azerbaijani gov't confirms project to create 'smart' lighting throughout Baku Economy 09:57
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 09:38
Azerbaijan plans to double non-oil exports by 2025 Business 09:38
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 27 Uzbekistan 09:37
Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday Arab World 09:29
Russia, Thailand looking at mutual recognition of vaccination certificates Russia 09:22
Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban Europe 09:18
Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment US 09:16
Azerbaijan discloses data on payments in insurance market in 1H2021 Finance 09:04
Over 2,100 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 08:52
S.Korea, DPRK restore communication hotlines Other News 08:28
Sight of Azerbaijan's destroyed historical heritage left very painful impression - French MP (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 08:00
Daily COVID-19 case count at 6,797 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:40
Iran's official sees Iraqi market as a chance for Arvand Free Zone’s development Iran 07:02
Georgia shares data on export of vegetables in 1H2021 Business 07:00
US to complete its combat mission in Iraq by December 31 - joint statement US 06:17
Severe floods hammer Costa Rica, two dead World 05:24
Turkey reports 16,809 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:23
U.S. to end combat mission in Iraq by end of year US 03:25
Tunisian president imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew until August 27 World 02:31
Kuwait to ease COVID-19 restrictions, resume commercial activities Arab World 01:39
At least 57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast World 00:41
Israel’s import of cars from Turkey down Turkey 00:07
U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant US 26 July 23:50
Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region Other News 26 July 23:16
Uzbekistan reveals average monthly salary in 1H2021 Uzbekistan 26 July 22:39
Azerbaijan discloses amount of insurance payments within Green Card system Finance 26 July 21:42
Turkey may face difficult autumn as COVID-19 cases climb Turkey 26 July 21:38
Austria shows interest in several sectors in Turkmenistan Business 26 July 21:36
Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization shares data on loading and unloading of cargo Business 26 July 21:33
National Bank of Kazakhstan shares data on inflation rate for June Finance 26 July 21:26
Georgian Railway’s transportation of oil products in 1H2021 increases Oil&Gas 26 July 21:24
Further tasks of Inter-departmental Commission on Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan in human rights area discussed Turkmenistan 26 July 21:21
Azerbaijan discloses data on fees in insurance market in 1H2021 Finance 26 July 21:16
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 electric cars import up Transport 26 July 21:15
Number of ships received at Turkish Ambarli port in 1H2021 revealed Transport 26 July 21:14
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry hosts meeting with PACE Committee member Politics 26 July 20:46
Baku to host trilateral meeting of chairs of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan Politics 26 July 20:34
Visit to Azerbaijan - very productive - First Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 26 July 19:19
Chairmen of Turkish, Pakistan’s parliaments arrive in Azerbaijan Politics 26 July 19:16
Azerbaijan, Serbia eye to establish direct flights Economy 26 July 18:21
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by first deputy chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (PHOTO) Politics 26 July 18:10
Uzbekneftegaz signs several memorandums of co-op with local industry enterprises Oil&Gas 26 July 18:01
Eni preparing concept for full-scale dev't of Kazakhstan's Kashagan Oil&Gas 26 July 18:00
National Bank of Kazakhstan raises base rate Kazakhstan 26 July 18:00
Uzbek currency rates for July 27 Finance 26 July 17:54
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Brazil appointed Uzbekistan 26 July 17:53
Azerbaijan announces date of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage Politics 26 July 17:42
Kyrgyzstan, Korea discuss strengthening co-op between law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan 26 July 17:35
ADA’s Summer Camp in Azercell! (PHOTO) Society 26 July 17:35
IOM project to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to fulfill Sustainable Development Goals Business 26 July 17:34
Russia, Syria sign 15 agreements, memorandums of cooperation Russia 26 July 17:28
EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results Europe 26 July 17:25
Iranian companies interested in reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 26 July 17:25
All news