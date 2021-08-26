US plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight

US health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Al arabiya news.

Approval of boosters for three COVID-19 shots being administered in the US - those manufactured by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson - is expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.

Pfizer and BioNTech have already started the application process for the approval of its booster shot in people 16 and older, saying it spurs a more than three-fold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus.