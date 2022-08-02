U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan

The United States has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, in a drone strike in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The White House has not confirmed the death of al-Zawahiri, saying only in a statement that President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on "a successful counterterrorism operation" at 7:30 p.m. ET from the White House.

Al-Zawahiri was appointed in June 2011 to succeed Osama bin Laden as the leader of al-Qaeda, one month after bin Laden was shot and killed by U.S. forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.