Six injured after shooting in northeast Washington D.C.

Six people were injured, including several in critical condition, in a shooting in northeast Washington D.C. on Monday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen tweeted the shooting occurred at "1515 F St in Azeeze Bates."

"Devastating gun violence for the community tonight," Allen wrote. "Mass shooting -- 6 injured, several critical."

Police are expected to provide updates shortly.

The United States has suffered at least 385 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.