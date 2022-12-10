U.S. reports over 25,000 weekly flu hospitalizations

More than 25,000 people were hospitalized due to flu in the United States in the week ending Dec. 3, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Seasonal influenza activity remains high across the country, said the CDC.

There have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the CDC.

Seven influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week, for a total of 21 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season in the country.