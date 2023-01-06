Romania buys naval strike missile coastal batteries in $217m deal

Raytheon was awarded a $208 million contract to arm Black Sea state and NATO member Romania with mobile coastal anti-ship missile batteries, the Pentagon announced in a Thursday contract statement, Trend reports citing USNI.

Working with the Norwegian company Kongsberg, Raytheon will provide Romania an unspecified number of Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense Systems as part of the deal that could be worth up to $217 million after all the options are exercised, according to the announcement. The bulk of the work will be done in Norway and at Raytheon’s facility in Tucson, Ariz., reads the statement.

Romania has a more than 100-mile coastline on the Black Sea – home to the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet.