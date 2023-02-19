Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down

US Vice President Kamala Harris had to switch planes on Saturday during her trip home from Europe after technical issues grounded Air Force Two, Trend reports citing The Hill.

Harris, who was speaking at the Munich Security Conference, boarded a C-17 support plane to head back to Washington.

“Due to maintenance difficulties, the VP and the traveling party will depart Munich to Washington DC on a back up aircraft,” a Biden administration official told reporters on Saturday.

The White House did not release more information on what caused the last-minute switch.