Top U.S. State Dept diplomat for Europe to step down to focus on family

The top U.S. diplomat to Europe Karen Donfried will step down to focus on her family, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday, leaving an important post empty as Washington works to keep its allies focused on supporting Ukraine's war effort, Trend reports citing Reuters.

She has been among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's key aides, traveling frequently to Europe to meet with U.S. partners as President Joe Biden sought to repair and re-energize transatlantic ties damaged by the unilateral approach of former president Donald Trump's administration.