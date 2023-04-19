Biden, Harris release 2022 tax returns

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2022 federal income tax returns on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Biden and his wife filed their income tax return jointly and reported federal adjusted gross income of 579,514 U.S. dollars, according to the White House.

The first couple paid 169,820 dollars in combined federal, Delaware, and Virginia income taxes. And their 2022 effective federal income tax rate is 23.8 percent.

Harris and her husband reported federal adjusted gross income of 456,918 dollars and paid 93,570 dollars in federal income tax.