US blocks resolution recognizing Palestine as full member of UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The UN Security Council did not adopt a draft resolution recommending that the General Assembly grant Palestine full membership in the organization, Trend reports.

During the voting, the United States blocked the document, using the veto power of the permanent members of the Security Council. The US was the only country to vote against it.

12 members of the Security Council voted for the bill, two abstained.

The draft resolution was prepared by Algeria. The document contains recommendations to the General Assembly to grant Palestine the status of a full UN member instead of the current observer status.