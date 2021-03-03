Azerbaijan holds command training of troops of Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The commander training sessions were held with the commanders and deputy commanders of battalions and divisions in accordance with the plan for the combat coordination of the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison for 2021, Trend reports on March 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The main attention was paid to maintaining the moral and psychological stability of officers, which forms the basis of commanding qualities in peacetime and wartime, and to improving the skills of managing subunits.

During command training with commanders and deputy commanders of battalions and divisions, practical actions, reflecting the combat experience of units that participated in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War was simulated.

The methods of organizing and preparing tactical and combat exercises in battalions and divisions, methods and means of combating unmanned aerial vehicles of an enemy, performing the tasks by using modern tank equipment at night by overcoming minefields, artificial and natural obstacles were demonstrated.

Moreover, mortar batteries were firing from mortar simulators. The officers involved in the training were given a pass for specialties and disciplines.

Following the training, the officers achieved positive results in improving the skills of managing units, the ability to use various weapons systems, and newly introduced military equipment.