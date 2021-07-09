Sweden lifts Azerbaijan from list of countries not recommended for unnecessary travel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9
Trend:
Sweden has removed 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, from the list of countries that are not recommended to visit unnecessarily, Trend reports citing Swedish Foreign Ministry.
This decision came into force on July 8th.
The list of excluded countries includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
