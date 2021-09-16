"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16
The "Three Brothers-2021" international exercises continue, with the participation of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At the current stage of the exercises, Special Forces units, having crossed by air in conditions of limited visibility to the rear of a conditional enemy, successfully completed combat tasks during the day and night.
The "Three Brothers-2021" joint exercises will last until September 20.
