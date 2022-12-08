Azerbaijan continues successfully restoring Karabakh region - Professor of Ataturk University

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan continues successfully restoring the Karabakh region, said Professor of the Ataturk University Kerem Karabulut who visited Karabakh as part of the delegation of foreign specialists, Trend reports.

He noted that after the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan started to conduct large-scale work to restore the entire infrastructure of the region.

"The atrocities committed by Armenians are known all over the world. During the occupation, Armenians also caused significant damage to mosques. Armenia should pay off for all the destruction it caused on the territory of Azerbaijan," said Karabulut.

The Turkish expert in economics noted that, according to his estimations, Armenia should restitute damages to Azerbaijan in the amount of $1 trillion.

"We saw both Aghdam and Fuzuli. There is not a single untouched building. Trying to get rid of the traces of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, Armenians razed everything to the ground. Currently, we are observing the successful restoration in the Karabakh region, carried out by Azerbaijan," he added.