Xalq Bank launches Google Pay™ service for Mastercard cards

Xalq Bank has launched Google Pay for Mastercard cards for easy and secure card payments on Android and supported WearOS devices. Cardholders can store their cards for Google Pay within Google Wallet.

Google Pay is a payment method that allows cardholders make simple, fast and secure transactions online and in stores that support contactless payments. Customers simply hold their smartphone or WearOS device near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment in just a few seconds.

In order to set up Google Pay cardholder should add Xalq Bank card to the service through XalqOnline mobile app or in the Google Wallet downloaded from Google Play Store and follow instructions.