Iranian police make statement about attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Iranian police issued a statement on the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Trend reports.

"A man who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran has been detained. This morning, this man attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy with a firearm and started shooting. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and two were injured," Head of the Tehran police Huseyn Rahimi said.

He noted that the police immediately launched an operation and detained the attacker, and his interrogation continues.

According to preliminary data, the attacker entered the embassy with two young children. The man who opened fire said that he attacked because of personal and family issues.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4).

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.