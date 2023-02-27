Azerbaijani delegation pays visit to Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov and Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov are on a working visit to Israel, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.

During the visit, negotiations will be held on the management of state lands, as well as agricultural lands.

At the same time, further prospects for cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.