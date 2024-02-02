Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 2 February 2024 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices scale up

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 1 increased by $0.22 and amounted to $86.50 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $0.32 (to $84.76 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $64.07 per barrel, which is $0.27 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.54 on February 1 compared to the previous indicator, to $83.32 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 2.

