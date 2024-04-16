Italian companies utilize modern green technologies for Karabakh's reconstruction - ITA's director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Italian companies are using modern green technologies with low environmental impact for Karabakh's reconstruction, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Baku Andrea Maccanico told reporters, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the press conference on the agency's planned activities for spring-summer 2024.

"Economic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are developing and are now very strong," he emphasized.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries continues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in the field of engineering and design.

"We also cooperate in the construction and engineering sectors as reconstruction works are being carried out in these territories," the director of ITA added.

