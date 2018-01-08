Estonian companies ready to invest in Azerbaijan's agriculture for subsequent export to neighboring regions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Estonia is prepared to cooperate with Azerbaijan to establish joint production ventures, Estonia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan Indrek Kiverik said, Estonian media reported.

“One of the directions in which we can cooperate is mutual investment, joint production projects, so in the future we can export output to neighboring regions. There is a number of Estonian companies that are prepared to invest in agriculture and the keeping of animals as well as in other fields for subsequent export to Central Asia, India and Turkey," Kiverik said.

He added that Estonian entrepreneurs are also interested in participating in logistics projects, joint carriage and transport services.

