Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad to kick off in October

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 7. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line constructionwill begin in October this year, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

Zhaparov highlighted Kyrgyzstan's current logistical challenges, describing it as a "dead-end" state reliant on rail routes through Kazakhstan and Russia for international market access. He underscored that constructing a railway line would establish an independent transportation route for the country, opening up access to global markets.

In March, Zhaparov announced a consensus on the implementation mechanism for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

The government proposes to build a 311-kilometer railway line in Kyrgyzstan from Torugart to Kosh-Dobo, Kazarman, and Jalal-Abad for $4.7 billion. The design and survey institute of China Railway Construction Corporation created the feasibility study and the parties concluded the studies in July 2023, confirming the railway line's technical and economic viability.

