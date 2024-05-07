Azerbaijan copes to link its national dev't program with United Nations SDP - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan has managed to link its national development program with the UN Sustainable Development Program (SDP), the country's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration."

“Azerbaijan's social and economic achievements, as well as its contribution to the implementation of the SDGs, can be associated with the fact that Azerbaijan has managed to link its National Development Program with the UN Sustainable Development Program. We also clearly see the results of this integration,” he noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan also references the SDGs when implementing national development priorities.

“The restoration of the lands liberated by Azerbaijan from almost 30 years of occupation, as well as the resettlement of about a million people to these territories, is also an important part of the SDGs,” he added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

