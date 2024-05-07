Azerbaijani state sees boosting women's economic capacities among its focuses - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Azerbaijani state sees improving women's economic capacities among its priorities, Chair of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Family, Women and Children Issues Bahar Muradova said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue themed “Stakeholder Consultation on 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration."

She believes that this is a crucial aspect in women's growth as independent individuals.

“Azerbaijan has long supported international challenges, and systematic work is being done at the state level to advance this cause. Women are recognized as the driving force behind society. The national legislation of Azerbaijan likewise serves this purpose,” she added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

