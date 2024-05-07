Azerbaijan looks to approve 4th voluntary national review on SDGs - UN coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan plans to approve the 4th voluntary national review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on June 14, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

At the 4th SDG Dialogue's opening ceremony, with the theme "Stakeholder consultations on Azerbaijan's 4th Voluntary National Review and progress on five SDGs," she delivered this statement.

Andreeva noted that the aim of these panels and sessions is to attract innovative solutions to the SDGs in Azerbaijan.

"This platform addresses Azerbaijan's fourth voluntary review. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that is presenting its fourth review. This demonstrates that the country's government pays close attention to this direction," she added.

To note, Baku is hosting the 4th SDG Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder consultations on Azerbaijan's 4th Voluntary National Review and progress on five SDGs.”

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel