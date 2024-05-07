Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, Trend reports.

A Memorandum of Understanding on military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia was signed, as well as an agreement between the Ministries of Defense of the two countries on cooperation in the field of defense.

In addition, a Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia was signed.

Will be updated