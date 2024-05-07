Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 7 May 2024 13:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, Trend reports.

A Memorandum of Understanding on military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia was signed, as well as an agreement between the Ministries of Defense of the two countries on cooperation in the field of defense.

In addition, a Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia was signed.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more