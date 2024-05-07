State Dept quashes Armenian provocations following US ambassador's visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby has finally made a long-awaited visit to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. Naturally, this event couldn't have left the Armenian diaspora in the US and pro-Armenian journalists indifferent.

When asked about the US position on Libby's trip to the cities of Shusha and Fuzuli, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller politely declined to comment. Regarding the upcoming meeting in Almaty between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Miller stated that there were "no expectations" from the State Department.

So, the State Department essentially shut down any opportunity for Armenians to provoke and escalate this topic further.

And one might wonder, what is there even to comment on? All diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan regularly visit regions of the country, and that's nothing out of the ordinary. They view Karabakh solely as Azerbaijani territory. The fact that some provocative journalists are trying to politicize this event once again highlights their pro-Armenian bias.