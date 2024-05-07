Azerbaijan stands among few countries with ready 4th review on SDGs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan stands among the few countries with ready 4th review on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country's Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th SDGs Dialogue conference, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration."

According to him, this is an indication that Azerbaijan places a high value on this project.

“The review will reflect the consultation that will take place. The primary distinction between the 4th Voluntary National Review and its predecessors lies in the preservation of records during the analysis of other reports.

Representatives from Laos are also attending this conference.

Our guests will have the opportunity to learn about Azerbaijan's achievements in this field. We'll share our experience," he added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

