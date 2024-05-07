BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The International Energy Agency (IEA) looks forward to hosting the first COP29-IEA High-Level Dialogue, said Fatih Birol, IEA Director General, Trend reports.

"Looking forward to co-hosting with COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev the first COP29-IEA High-Level Dialogue on May 15 in Paris. Global energy and climate leaders will convene at IEA HQ to discuss how to deliver on the outcomes of COP28 and build ambition for Baku," he wrote on his page on X.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.