Azercell introduces Premium tariff and Premium+Loyalty program

The mobile operator offers special tariff packages and exclusive benefits to subscribers

Azercell continues to provide tariff packages of various volume and value tailored to the modern mobile needs of its customers. The country's leading mobile operator has introduced the Premium tariff for both postpaid and prepaid (SimSim) line subscribers. The Premium tariff packages offer a wider range of price options to cater to diverse preferences:

Within all Premium packages, subscribers are provided with 1GB of internet for text messaging on WhatsApp and FB Messenger.

Additionally, subscribers who join the Premium tariff also obtain a membership of Azercell's Premium+ Loyalty Program. This program offers individual Premium support line, free and priority access to the Customer Care Center, "Fast Track" service at Azercell Exclusive offices, free use of Mobile Customer Service, birthday surprise, and other special privileges.

It should be noted that membership in the Premium+ Loyalty Program is granted to subscribers of the Premium 50GB, Premium 75GB, and Premium 100GB tariffs, as well as to those whose monthly subscription spending on the Azercell network has been 40 AZN or more for the last 6 months (the 40 AZN limit must be met every month).

For more detailed information about the Premium tariff and Premium+ Loyalty Program, please visit the following links: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/premium-plus.html

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/mobile-tariffs/premium-tariff.html