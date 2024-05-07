Slovakia reveals economic sectors for sharing expertise with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. CEO of Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) Robert Šimončič has announced areas of cooperation in which Slovakia can share experience with Azerbaijan following a business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Slovakia is developing energy, ICT, electronics manufacturing, automotive, space, and satellite technologies and is eager to share its knowledge. The CEO emphasized that today in Baku, they signed key agreements that established the framework for future partnerships.

He noted that Slovakia exported goods worth eight million euros to Azerbaijan in 2023 and imported goods worth one million euros.

“Nevertheless, with the signing of the intergovernmental Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation in April 2024 (set to take effect from January 2025) and the recent agreements reached on May 7 in Baku, the trade volume between our nations is poised to rise,” Šimončič added.

To note, Baku is hosting the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum. 37 companies from Slovakia and 55 companies, state agencies, and organizations from Azerbaijan are present at the forum.

