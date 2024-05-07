Azercell aims to fully integrate digitalization initiatives by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azercell plans to fully integrate digitalization initiatives by 2025, Azercell's Chief Legal, Ethics and Compliance Officer Shirin Aliyeva said during the first environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report presentation for 2023, Trend reports.

"By 2025, we'll incorporate digitalization initiatives like SAP SuccessFactors and prioritize employee well-being. This seeks to improve our hybrid work environment and deliver digital HR services to all employees,” she emphasized.

She noted that by executing these plans, Azercell is poised to make a beneficial impact on the environment, its employees, and the communities it serves.

“We are optimistic about the future and remain committed to becoming a market leader in sustainability,” she added.

To note, on the Azerbaijani market, Azercell stands head and shoulders above the competition. The total earnings for the business last year were nearly 570 million manat, or $335.3 million. This business has a 48.2 percent share of the market.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel